Green projected to win contentious race for NC school superintendent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Maurice "Mo" Green appears to have won a contentious race against Republican challenger Michele Morrow to become North Carolina's next Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday.

Morrow, a nurse and a homeschooler, sent shockwaves throughout the state education field when she upset incumbent state Superintendent Catherine Truitt in the GOP primary.

With all precincts reporting, Green had 51.09% of the vote.

Green is the former superintendent of Guilford County Schools, one of the largest districts in the state.

A longtime figure in the education field across the state, Green began professional life as a lawyer in private practice. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and economics and a law degree, both from Duke University.

Green supports investing fully in public education, higher pay for educators, and enhancing community support.

In a Monday interview with ABC11, Green said he had "deep concerns" about student achievement across the state. He also said he felt public schools were woefully underfunded and disrespected.

Green said he came out of retirement to enter this race at the behest of Gov. Roy Cooper.

"What you'll get with me is a reverence for educators, certainly enhanced engagements with parents and communities, certainly enhanced work around providing safe and secure learning environments, recognizing that there is need to improve student achievement," Green said. "But the way to do that is to work with folks, build a coalition and celebrate the good in public education as a goal."

Morrow responded to the outcome with the following statement:

"Nearly half of North Carolina voters have made their voices heard, and they called loudly for change in our public schools. I intend to honor the millions of concerned North Carolinians who supported my race by continuing to fight for our children.

The election for superintendent may be over, but the need for safe schools and education excellence remains. Our new superintendent made it very clear throughout his campaign that he has no intention of changing anything. His mantra was "celebrate" the current system as it is.

I will celebrate when our children are safe and common sense discipline and hope are restored for all our students. Until that happens, I will stand with the parents, teachers and nearly three million voters who recognize the desperate need for a better system - one that serves the students, not the bureaucrats."

