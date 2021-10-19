New World War 2 interactive exhibit opens at Fayetteville museum

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new interactive exhibit opens Oct. 19 at the US Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville.The exhibit is called D-Day: Freedom From Above. It gives visitors a chance to see the invasion of Normandy through the eyes of paratroopers.The Normandy invasion is seen as a big turning point in World War II. It eventually led to the liberation of France and Europe from German occupation.D-Day: Freedom From Above has only opened in North America one other time. This is the first time it has ever opened in the southeastern United States.