Airborne and Special Ops Museum in Fayetteville reopens with COVID-19 precautions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Airborne and Special Ops Museum (ASOM) in Fayetteville reopened Tuesday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum opened to limited capacity as it continues its mission of preserving history in our own backyard.
"That's one of our hidden gems," museum director Jim Bartlinski said. "When people come in here, they talk to our volunteers who are veterans; they are literally living breathing pieces of history."
The gallery gift shop and the simulator are open, but the theater will remain closed until further notice.
Face coverings are required for anyone entering the museum.
"As you see I am wearing a mask and we will make that a requirement for anyone visiting that they must wear a mask," Bartlinski said.
Social distancing is being strongly encouraged, and hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the museum.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Weekend hours will be added in the near future.
For Fayetteville, the reopening of ASOM is more than just a COVID-19 reopening. It's a way to reconnect a city rich in military history.
"For me it's inspirational and I think for others it is as well because you can walk through this museum and get an idea for the service and sacrifice of our veterans," Bartlinski said.
