At least two dead in crash near Walmart on NC 42 in Garner, Highway Patrol says

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two people are dead and at least two others were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Garner.

Authorities responded to the fatal vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m. along NC 42 near the Walmart Super Center.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two people died.

The Cleveland Fire Department, Clayton Fire Department and Johnston County EMS responded.

NCSHP is investigating.

No detours have been announced at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
