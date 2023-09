The school says the school day will end at 10:30 a.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Athens Drive High School is dismissing early due to a power outage.

School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus.

Parents are permitted to pick up their students now.

This dismissal follows a long list of early dismissals for some Wake County schools. Most have been due to problems with air conditioning units.