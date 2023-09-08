3 Wake County schools closed due to HVAC issues

Apex Friendship High School, Millbrook High School and Wake Forest Elementary are closed due to HVAC issues.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The air conditioning problems continue for some Wake County schools.

Apex Friendship High School, Millbrook High School and Wake Forest Elementary are closed due to HVAC issues.

A total of nine schools in the Wake County system have had to operate on a adjusted schedule because their HVAC systems required repairs.

ABC11 spoke with one student who said teachers are doing everything they can to keep students cool during these remaining hot days.

"My last class is on the fourth floor and a lot of teachers had their lights off because it was so hot and a bunch of the kids are sweating and we could barely do anything," Emily Moore said.

A district spokesperson said some of the HVAC systems required repairs that involved ordering and replacing of parts.

On Wednesday, Willow Spring High School Principal Wade Martin announced that the school would be closed Thursday and all indoor after-school activities canceled.