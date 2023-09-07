4 Wake County schools dismiss early, 1 closed due to air conditioner problems

Apex Friendship High dismissed at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and South Garner High School dismissed early as well.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four Wake County Public School System high schools had to dismiss classes early Thursday because of continued issues with air conditioning.

Apex Friendship High School, Knightdale High School, South Garner High School, and Wake Forest Elementary School all dismissed students before noon.

The schools issued statements saying the HVAC system was not working at full capacity, and due to forecast high temperatures, they decided to send students home.

Apex Friendship High dismissed at 9:30 a.m.

After-school activities will be held Thursday with some changes to times and locations.

On Wednesday, Willow Spring High School Principal Wade Martin announced that the school would be closed Thursday and all indoor after-school activities canceled.

"We know this continues to be a frustrating situation for our students, families, and staff. Despite our best efforts, we continue to have problems with the chiller for our HVAC system.

Our vendor has been working on repairs consistently over the past few days, but we continue to experience difficulties with the units. The vendor will continue to work on this throughout the day tomorrow, and we will update you as soon as we know more," Martin said in an email.

Students at Apex Friendship High School, Knightdale High School, and Willow Spring High School also had to be dismissed early Wednesday because of the same issues with the schools' HVAC systems.

