2 Wake County high schools dismiss early due to air conditioner problems

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 4:08PM
Apex Friendship High School and Knightdale High School released early.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County Public School System high schools had to dismiss early Wednesday because of air conditioning problems.

Apex Friendship High School and Knightdale High School both dismissed students before noon.

Both schools issued statements saying the HVAC system was not working at full capacity, and due to forecast high temperatures, they decided to send students home.

Wake County Public School System has not said what the plans will be for the schools tomorrow. The high temperatures and dangerous heat index is expected to continue through Thursday.

