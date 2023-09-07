WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Southwest flight makes emergency return to RDU after crew reports bird strike

WTVD logo
Thursday, September 7, 2023 7:00PM
Raw video: A Southwest flight makes a safe return to RDU
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: A Southwest flight makes a safe return to RDU after a reported bird strike

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Southwest Airlines flight leaving Raleigh-Durham International Airport had to return after the crew reported a bird strike Thursday afternoon.

Flight 1954 returned safely around 1:30 p.m.

The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Southwest said the aircraft was being checked by mechanics for possible damage.

"Our teams are working with customers to get them to their destinations as soon as possible," Southwest said in a statement.

The FAA will investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch for the latest on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW