Southwest flight makes emergency return to RDU after crew reports bird strike

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Southwest Airlines flight leaving Raleigh-Durham International Airport had to return after the crew reported a bird strike Thursday afternoon.

Flight 1954 returned safely around 1:30 p.m.

The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Southwest said the aircraft was being checked by mechanics for possible damage.

"Our teams are working with customers to get them to their destinations as soon as possible," Southwest said in a statement.

The FAA will investigate.

