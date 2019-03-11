Atlantic Beach fire chief dies after snow skiing accident in Virginia

North Carolina Fire/EMS Chief Adam Snyder was seriously hurt in a snow skiing accident Saturday, according to a release from the Town of Atlantic Beach.

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Atlantic Beach fire chief Adam Snyder has died after a snow skiing accident Saturday, according to the Town of Atlantic Beach.

The accident happened while Snyder, 47, was on a weekend trip with his family at Wintergreen Resort in Virginia.


Officials say he was immediately taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.



Before residents were allowed back on Atlantic Beach, Chief Snyder took ABC 11 on an exclusive tour of the damage just days after Hurricane Florence in September of last year. In that tour, he answered numerous questions about businesses and residents that poured in over social media. Over the course of two hours, he drove from home to home showing viewers what they could expect when they returned.



Chief Snyder was generous with his time, helping those who remained on Atlantic Beach during Florence. During the tour, one resident struggled to start his generator, without hesitation, Snyder walked to the man's home and started the machine during the tour.

Snyder was a 20-year member of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and has served the past 15 years as Chief. He was also a United States Marine Corps veteran where he served as a Rescue Swimmer.

