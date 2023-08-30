One year later, Apex man's murder in Atlantic Beach remains unsolved

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday marks one year since an Apex man was murdered in Atlantic Beach.

After a year with no arrests, the family and friends of Randall "Randy" Miller are still holding out hope that justice will be served as investigators continue searching for clues.

Miller was fatally stabbed while on a fishing trip in Atlantic Beach with his longtime friend John McAlpin when he was fatally stabbed around 5:45 a.m.

"It's really, really hard coming up on a year and not having closure," McAlpin said. "I really think when they catch these animals, it'll make a big difference in my life. I don't get a full night's sleep anymore; 5:30 a.m. I wake up every morning and do it again. The whole thing. I think that'll go away when we get them off the street."

Sue Miller, Randy's wife of 43 years, said she wishes the case would have been solved by now.

"I think about Randy every single day," Miller said. "It's just, it's in my mind, you know. I miss him so much."

Police said they believe Miller encountered three people stealing from cars as he loaded his boat that morning.

Investigators believe that when Miller used the car remote to open the door to his car, one of the men then hid next to the house and stabbed Miller once on the left side of his chest. Detectives said the suspect took nothing from Miller before running from the scene.

McAlpin found his friend in the driveway.

"They had a choice to just walk away. We would have never seen them," McAlpin said.

'They murdered him, walked back, and got out of there and lived their life. I hope it's tearing them up inside," he added. "I doubt they have a conscience, but hopefully one of them one day will think and come back and call us or turn themselves in."

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey told ABC11 in a phone interview that after expert analysis the getaway car is believed to be either a silver Infinity G Class Sedan or a Nissan Altima.

Harvey said that though the SBI has taken over the case, the departments continue working together on leads. Harvey called the case cold but said it is still active as they are still immediately following up on tips. He hopes the $55,000 reward in the case, which includes $30,000 raised by family and friends and $25,000 from the governor's office will help solve the case.

"I know the family is frustrated and I am, too," Harvey said. "I hope the person who did this hears my voice and knows we will never stop searching for the person responsible for this senseless crime."

Sue Miller is also praying for a break in the case.

"I feel they have had to have told a brother, sister, cousin, girlfriend," Miller said. "And, it's such a big reward, I feel at some point somebody knows something out there they just haven't come forward yet. And, by keeping it in the news, we also have this Facebook page up, somebody has to know something. I'm hoping someone will just have a conscience and come forward. These people need to be brought to justice. They took the love of my life."

Randy Miller's murder was the first in a decade in Atlantic Beach and the third in the town's history.