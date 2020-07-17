Carolina Comeback

Using virtual reality, Durham non-profit takes local students on college tours during COVID-19 pandemic

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When COVID-19 shut down travel, it made it difficult for high school students to tour college campuses. One Durham organization stepped up to help soon to be college students make a Carolina Comeback.

"Any student with a smartphone will be able to put their smartphone in here and navigate along with us and a live student at the school of their choice and pretty much act like they're in the space," said Quinci King.

King heads up Audacity Labs. It's a start-up incubator and co-working space for teens with an emphasis on helping underprivileged youth.

"I always found that youth are my area because there were so many things I wanted to do as a kid that I didn't know the right resources or pathways for these things. I know those disparities exist even greater for many other kids. I think it's best to level that playing field in a world that's not so nice to everyone," said King.

So when COVID-19 hit, naturally, it shut down travel but ignited the entrepreneur in Quincy.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and long-standing economic barriers that high school students have long faced around college tours. We wanted to make them more accessible through these," said King.

The virtual reality kits use Google Excursions. You insert your phone and from there you're able to walk and pretty soon will be able to talk with a real student from the respective school. So far, King has 40 on hand.

"All of our students will receive these kits. If we're able to record these, we'd love to stream them live that kids across the country to be able to witness these tours," said King.

Audacity Labs is now taking applications to join their cohort when you join you get one of these kits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham countycarolina comebackcollegeschool visitdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
UNC Board votes to allow university to change building names
Musicians team up to raise money for beloved Carrboro music venue
Pandemic a hard pill to swallow for new Raleigh pharmacy
WCPSS board chair 'strongly considering' online learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Raleigh mayor plans to cut off alcohol sales at 11
Cumberland superintendent calls for virtual start to school year
What's the COVID-19 risk of a pool or lake day with friends?
Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump's wrath
Georgia teen and instructor both die in skydiving accident
New ABC11 antenna installed to improve over-the-air signal
Mom says she got COVID-19 twice
Show More
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Baby found alive in trash can at Wilmington church
Durham Schools will be online for the first 9 weeks
64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19, ABC News poll shows
WCPSS board chair 'strongly considering' online learning
More TOP STORIES News