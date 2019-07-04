WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a boating accident injured three people.
It happened Wednesday night at Falls Lake.
According to officials, a single boat struck land on the dam which separates Falls Lake and Beaver Dam Lake.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person did not need to be transported.
NC Wildlife is investigating the incident.
Authorities investigating after boat accident injures 3
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News