Authorities investigating after boat accident injures 3

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a boating accident injured three people.

It happened Wednesday night at Falls Lake.

According to officials, a single boat struck land on the dam which separates Falls Lake and Beaver Dam Lake.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person did not need to be transported.

NC Wildlife is investigating the incident.
