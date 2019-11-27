Automotive

Fiat Chrysler recall: Ram van fans can overheat, cause fires

A Fiat logo pictured on a car in Bayonne, southwestern France, Thursday, Oct.31, 2019. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 110,000 vans in North America because cooling fan motors can overheat and cause fires.

The recall covers certain Ram ProMaster vans with air conditioning from 2015 through 2018.

FCA says in documents filed with U.S. regulators that fans can seize, and a circuit breaker may not stop them from overheating. That could cause fires.

FCA found 21 smoke or flame complaints with the government plus 13 reports from dealers. It also has over 4,000 warranty claims. The first fire complaints came from the U.S. Postal Service in July. FCA says it doesn't know of any injuries.

Fiat Chrysler is finalizing repairs. Owners who see check engine or engine temperature warning lights should shut off engines and contact dealers. Owners will be notified in January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemichiganchryslerrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marine deserter accused of murder arrested
Dave Chappelle, Garth Brooks announce NC shows
Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans
Expect to hear explosions in Wake County starting Monday
Google tool shows best, worst times for Thanksgiving travel
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
Show More
Cumberland mom sounds alarm after son nearly abducted
No.1 Duke falls to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in OT
Dave Chappelle coming to Durham in December
Volunteers step up to make Thanksgiving meal for homeless
New Wake program aims to stop homelessness before it starts
More TOP STORIES News