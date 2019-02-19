Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --When there's a recall on your vehicle, it's important to get it fixed.
Raleigh resident Teannah Madyun has been waiting for her vehicle to get its recalled part replaced for months and it's been a frustrating wait.
It started in November when Teannah had a problem with her 2014 Hyundai Sonata. "One day the car just stalled when it was moving," she said.
She took the car to a Hyundai dealership and learned there was actually a recall on the engine, but the dealership didn't have the parts to fix her vehicle on hand.
"They said it was a long process and it really was. We waited a whole month and a half and haven't heard anything," Teannah said.
While she waited for the fix, Teannah's car was not driveable, and the dealership didn't have a rental to put her in. She said there was a waiting list to get a rental car.
With no rental, she said she was forced to get around by paying for Ubers. "It adds up quick," she said.
After spending more than $200 on Ubers throughout the month, with no promise of a rental car in sight, Teannah got me involved.
I got in contact with Hyundai and they apologized for the delay. The company immediately got Teannah a rental car for the rest of the time until her car can get fixed. She said they also reimbursed her for the cost of the Ubers and paid for three months of her car payments.
She said she is happy with that offer.
When it comes to Hyundai, a representative said, "We regret she wasn't immediately put into a rental car, which is our typical procedure when a recall repair can't be done immediately." He added, "We apologize for the issues she's had and the delay in the replacement engine, which can happen sometimes because of parts availability."
Teannah is still waiting for her vehicle to be fixed but said she is thankful she at least has a rental to get around.
If you're worried about recalls on your vehicles, you can run the VIN numbers here.