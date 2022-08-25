Avelo Airlines expands service at RDU to include one-way flights to Fort Myers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to include Fort Myers, Florida. Ticket prices will start at $69.

Avelo's service will operate three days per week beginning November 11. In addition to Fort Myers, the airline flies nonstop between RDU and Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The new flight just adds to the options being added or returning to RDU.

At the beginning of August, Delta announced its non-stop flight to Paris would be returning.