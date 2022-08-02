Bienvenue! RDU to Paris nonstop flight returns

Monday marks the return of the Delta nonstop flight from the Triangle to France.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bienvenue! Raleigh-Durham International Airport's latest transatlantic flight is going to Paris.

It was paused at the start of the pandemic and just came back Monday night.

"This is an exciting day at RDU as we send passengers off to Paris for the first time in more than two years," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "We appreciate Delta's commitment to bringing this signature destination back to the Research Triangle."

It means RDU now has six international places that passengers can get to on a nonstop flight.

"We're very excited with all the travel delays and problems this summer," said Nikki Heron. "We wanted a direct flight so we didn't have any problems."

The Herons, of Holly Springs, were taking daughter Alyssa on a long-awaited high school graduation trip.

Delta will fly the Paris route four times a week.

"As a French citizen living here in Raleigh, I'm personally thrilled that the flight is returning and I look forward to taking this to my home country later this month," said Cedric Decarpentrie, executive director of the French-American Chamber of Commerce of the Carolinas. "The direct flight aims to make Raleigh and the Triangle a more attractive place to prospective companies looking to do business here in North Carolina."