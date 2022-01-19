Traffic

I-85 crash in Durham killed 3-month-old boy, critically injured 4-year-old girl

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead in crash that closed all lanes of I-85 northbound in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-month-old boy died in the crash that shutdown Interstate 85 northbound for hours Tuesday.

The crash happened near US-70 in Durham around 4:15 p.m.


Durham Police Department said a 39-year-old woman driving a 2012 Volkswagen crashed while trying to pass a 2004 BMW M3. The woman clipped the BMW's left rear corner, causing her vehicle to flip multiple times.

The 3-month-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were ejected from the car during the crash. When first responders arrived, the baby was already dead. The young girl was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to the hospital; their injuries are not considered life-threatening.


The driver of the Volkswagen was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving and failure to secure a passenger under the age of 16.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamcar crashi 85road closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected again this week
LATEST: New COVID-19 testing center delays opening
Some issues arise on 1st day of USPS free COVID tests
Cracker Barrel to pay $9.4M after man was served glass with chemical
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problems
Raleigh scientists developing synthetic blood platelets amid crisis...
Show More
Fashion icon André Leon Talley dies at 73
Small airplane crashes in Wake County
LATEST: Wake County school leaders review updated quarantine guidance
May be nearing Omicron peak, UNC doctor says; so what's next?
9-year-old Cary girl receives life-saving liver transplant at Duke
More TOP STORIES News