I-85 crash in Durham killed 3-month-old boy, critically injured 4-year-old girl

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-month-old boy died in the crash that shutdown Interstate 85 northbound for hours Tuesday.The crash happened near US-70 in Durham around 4:15 p.m.Durham Police Department said a 39-year-old woman driving a 2012 Volkswagen crashed while trying to pass a 2004 BMW M3. The woman clipped the BMW's left rear corner, causing her vehicle to flip multiple times.The 3-month-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were ejected from the car during the crash. When first responders arrived, the baby was already dead. The young girl was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to the hospital; their injuries are not considered life-threatening.The driver of the Volkswagen was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving and failure to secure a passenger under the age of 16.