Durham students head back to classroom with new schedule, dress code

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students in Durham Public Schools will have to get used to some changes this school year.

There's a new districtwide bell schedule for the 2022-23 school year.

School leaders say it will enable shorter bus routes and fewer delays.

There are earlier start times as well.

The new schedule will standardize start times for elementary, middle, and high schools, with openings set at 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:15 a.m., respectively.

Secondary schools (grades 6-12, Durham School of the Arts, and The School for Creative Studies) will be on the same tier as middle schools, with openings set at 8:30 a.m.

Students will also have a new dress code.

The school board approved a more inclusive policy that is more respectful and reflective of students especially those who identify as female and students of color.

Most clothes are allowed under the new policy, if private areas are covered.

The new policy explicitly allows traditionally-black hairstyles.

Hats and hoodies are still not allowed.