Wake County students head back to school with fewer bus routes, no mask requirement

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ready or not, today is the day 115,000 Wake County students head back to the classroom.

Some will begin the school year at brand new schools like Apex Friendship Elementary. It is one of two new elementary schools opening this year. Barton's Pond Elementary is the other and this is the first year students are specifically assigned to the school.

That brings the total number of Wake County schools up to 198. There are nearly 11,000 teachers with more than 20,000 employees in the school system.

As you hit the road this morning, be aware of school buses making their routes. 584 of them will be in operation this year, that's 52 less routes than last year.

Parents should also keep in mind that masks will not be required in schools this year, but will be encouraged.