Large fire damages multiple residential buildings on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fire broke out Saturday on Bald Head Island.
Village of Bald Head Island and Southport Fire Department posted to social media warning people to stay away from the area.
The fire happened at Lighthouse Landing and multiple residential buildings were reportedly burning.
As of Sunday morning there had been no official word on the extent of the property damage or if any people were hurt in the flames.
