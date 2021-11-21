Large fire damages multiple residential buildings on Bald Head Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Large fire burns multiple buildings on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fire broke out Saturday on Bald Head Island.

Village of Bald Head Island and Southport Fire Department posted to social media warning people to stay away from the area.

The fire happened at Lighthouse Landing and multiple residential buildings were reportedly burning.

As of Sunday morning there had been no official word on the extent of the property damage or if any people were hurt in the flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News