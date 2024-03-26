WATCH LIVE

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after cargo ship rams into support column

A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
A container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Md.
A container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Md.
The 948-foot container ship Dali, a Singapore-flagged vessel owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd, struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge at about 1:30 a.m., officials say
Aerial view of Baltimore bridge collapse
Tuesday, March 26, 2024 5:33PM

BALTIMORE -- A container ship lost power and rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge a major bridge in Baltimore, causing the span to buckle into the river below.

The collapse plunged a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters. Rescuers pulled out two people, but six others were missing.

MORE: 6 still missing after bridge collapse in Baltimore

The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the bridge. The Maryland governor said the mayday enabled authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span.

The ship struck one of the bridge's supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy. It tumbled into the water in a matter of seconds.

