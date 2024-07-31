New bodycam video shows moment rescuers pull man to safety after surviving Baltimore bridge collapse

We're getting a first look at incredible new images from the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

We're getting a first look at incredible new images from the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

We're getting a first look at incredible new images from the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

We're getting a first look at incredible new images from the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

BALTIMORE -- Newly released body camera video shows the moment rescuers pulled a man to safety just moments after he survived the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

The incredible new images include workers' frantic efforts to reach one of the survivors.

"They are bringing the victim in now. They rescued him out of the water," an officer can be heard saying.

RELATED: Investigators reveal timeline of events leading up to ship crash, Baltimore bridge collapse

Officers are seen helping Julio Cervantes Suarez onto a dock. He was still wearing his yellow construction vest at the time.

He then walks to the ambulance and, at times, grabs the railing.

"He was shaken up pretty good. That's a long fall," a voice is heard saying.

In March, six other construction workers died after the Dali - a container ship - lost control and hit one of the bridge pillars.

RELATED: Man who crossed Baltimore's Key Bridge just before collapse speaks out: 'I'm really lucky'

Cervantes Suarez was sitting in his truck taking a break when the bridge collapsed, sending him plunging nearly 200 feet into the water.

He says he thanked God before rescuers finally arrived.

The body camera video also reveals the shocked reaction of first responders.

"Is that the key bridge that collapsed?" one officer asks.

"Yeah, it's the whole bridge. A ship lost its steering and the whole bridge is down in the water over here," another officer responds.

RELATED: Port of Baltimore fully reopens since Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

A preliminary investigation found the Dali experienced two power blackouts within a couple minutes before hitting the bridge.

However, it could take years for investigators to determine the official cause of the disaster.

A new bridge is expected to be built by late 2028, and is expected to cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion.

