NTSB combing through voyage-data recorder to build crash timeline in Baltimore bridge collapse

The conditions in the water, including low water temperatures and unpredictable currents, have made it dangerous for first responders, authorities said.

BALTIMORE, Md. -- National Transportation Safety Board investigators are combing on Wednesday through a voyage-data recorder in an attempt to recreate a timeline of Tuesday's cargo-ship crash that caused a near-total collapse of the span and halting vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore, Jennifer Homendy, NTSB chairwoman, said Tuesday.

This, as search-and-rescue efforts for six people believed to have fallen from the collapsing bridge into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River below shifts into a recovery mission, officials said.

"We do have a download from the voyage data recorder that we've sent back to our lab to evaluate the data and begin to construct a timeline of events, which we hope to have later today," Homendy said on "Good Morning America."

NTSB investigators, who are leading the investigation, arrived at the bridge scene at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Twenty-four NTSB staffers were on site, including several specialising in nautical operations, human performance and engineering, Homendy said Tuesday.

She said on Wednesday that those investigators were expected later in the day to board Dali, the vessel that crashed into the bridge.

"We aren't looking at the structure today," she said, meaning the fallen bridge. "We will be boarding the vessel at some point today to begin to look at the devastation really, and then look through the vessel itself. "

Investigation is urgent, but will 'take time,' Gov. Moore says

Investigators were busy working on Wednesday to discover what caused the power loss prior to the crash, but the full investigation and repair efforts will take "not days, weeks nor even months," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on Wednesday.

"This is complicated. It is difficult. But we still have to be able to move with a sense of urgency and we are going to get it done. But this is going to take time," Moore said in an interview on "Good Morning America." "This is not days, weeks nor even months."

"We still have information that we have to uncover," he said, "The thing that we do know though is that with a ship of that size, moving at that kind of clip, it was going to be difficult for that type of bridge to be able to sustain."

Moore and other government officials had met on Tuesday with the families of the missing, as the search continued.

"Had the opportunity to pray with them and pray for them," he said Tuesday. "And the strength of these families is absolutely remarkable, and we want to let them know that we are here with you every single step."

He said investigators would do everything they could to give those families peace as the search turns to a recovery mission.

"We want to let them know we will use all resources to bring them a sense of closure and peace," he said on "GMA."

Ship's force 'almost unimaginable,' Secretary Buttigieg says

The force with which a cargo ship hit Baltimore's Key Bridge on Tuesday was "just unimaginable," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday.

"What I do know is that the force of this ship is almost unimaginable," Buttigieg said on "Good Morning America." "This is a vessel that was about 100,000 tons carrying its load. So 200 million lbs. went into this bridge all at once, which is why you had that almost-instant catastrophic result."

As the U.S. works to update bridges around the country, each new generation of bridges is "more resilient than the last," Buttigieg said.

"We are at work to make sure our infrastructure for the future is better prepared for any kind of threat," he said. "Really what we saw yesterday was just unimaginable in terms of the proportion of that ship."

Buttigieg had arrived at the scene in Baltimore on Tuesday, saying at the time that the DOT's Maritime Administration would assist with disrupted port, harbor and supply chain operations.

The DOT's Federal Highway Administration will assist with the bridge, he said Tuesday.

He said his "first thoughts" were with the missing construction workers and their families.

"Now they are dealing with news that's just unthinkable," he said on "GMA."