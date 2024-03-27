What we know about the missing workers as recovery efforts resume after Baltimore bridge collapse

The conditions in the water, including low water temperatures and unpredictable currents, have made it dangerous for first responders, authorities said.

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Recovery efforts resume Wednesday in the search for six missing construction workers who were said to be on Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship Tuesday morning. They are presumed dead, officials said Tuesday.

Two Guatemalans and a Salvadoran are are among the missing, foreign officials and local aid group said. A Mexican Embassy official in Washington said some missing are also Mexican, though he did not say how many. The family of a man form Honduras also said their loved one has not come home after working on the bridge.

"Based on the length of time that we've gone in the search, the extensive search efforts that we put into it, the water temperature -- at this point, we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath told reporters.

Here's what we know about the missing workers:

Local authorities have yet to confirm the identities of those missing but have said they include construction workers who were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. However, foreign officials and a local aid group said construction workers originally from Guatemala and El Salvador are among the six missing.

Eight construction workers who were fixing potholes on the span plunged into the frigid water as the bridge collapsed early Tuesday, officials said. Two were pulled from the water, including one who was hospitalized, according to officials. He has since been released from the hospital, according to ABC News.

The two from Guatemala who are missing are a 26-year-old from San Luis, Petén, and a 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, the country's foreign ministry said. Their names were not released.

"The Consul General of Guatemala in Maryland was able to establish telephone communication with the brothers of the two missing Guatemalans," the ministry said in a statement posted in Spanish.

Another missing worker was identified as Miguel Luna, who is originally from El Salvador, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group that works with immigrants.

"Miguel Luna, from El Salvador, left at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening for work and since, has not come home," the organization said in a press release. "He is a husband, a father of three, and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years."

Martin Suazo's family called him early Tuesday with devastating news. His brother, 38-year-old Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, had been doing maintenance work on Key Bridge when it collapsed into the river, he told CNN.

At first, the family held out hope, believing that Suazo would be found alive, the brother said. But now they just hope his body can be recovered so the family can have some closure and give him a proper goodbye.

Suazo is from Azacualpa, Santa Bárbara in Honduras but has been living in the United States for the last 18 years, his brother said. He is a married father of two - an 18-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, Martin Suazo added.

He has been doing construction work but is also an entrepreneur who had started his own maintenance company. He ventured to the US in search of a better life, Martin Suazo said.

The family had been informed that the search was suspended Tuesday night due to the difficult weather conditions but were told that recovery efforts would resume Wednesday morning, the brother said.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said that operations were halted overnight due to dangerous conditions, including "very unstable" sections of the steel bridge and shipping containers hanging from the cargo ship, CNN reported.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Tuesday, "We're still fully committed to making sure that we're going to use every single asset to now bring a sense of closure to the families."

Authorities said they plan to conduct recovery efforts starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

"We're hoping to put divers in the water and begin a more detailed search to do our very best to recover those six missing people," Col. Roland Butler with the Maryland State Police said.

CNN contributed to this report.