Carolina Hurricanes play New York Islanders for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the verge of a sweep after beating the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night.

NEW YORK -- Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Game 4 starts Saturday at 2 p.m on TBS.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE

Hurricanes -184, Islanders +153; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND

Hurricanes lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall with a 19-6-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 24-9-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

New York has a 13-10-6 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 39-27-16 record overall. The Islanders have conceded 258 goals while scoring 245 for a -13 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has scored seven goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Islanders: Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 60 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: day-to-day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.