Raleigh shooting at apartment complex leaves one man hurt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was hurt during a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex.

This happened on Shanda Drive and Sandy Fork Road.

Police have been on the scene for hours.

The person who was shot was taken to Duke Raleigh Hospital off Wake Forest Road.

