BASF Science Club: pH Chemistry with Cabbage!

BASF Science Club: pH Chemistry with Cabbage!

We had lots of fun testing items all over the house to determine if they're an acid or base. We even made a guessing game out of it! You can try this experiment too by boiling down red cabbage and following a few simple steps.
