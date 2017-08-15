scienceclub

How to Create Carbonation

EMBED <>More Videos

Experiment: How to Create Carbonation

Do you know what happens when you mix salt and a carbonated beverage? A chemical reaction!

How does it work?

The unique reaction of salt and coke, called nucleation, is due to the rough surface of a grain of salt. When salt is added to the carbonized soda, the carbon dioxide suddenly has more points to react with water and form carbonic acid.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your experiment!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechildrensodascienceclubbasfscience
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: Stalactites and Stalagmites
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: pH Chemistry with Cabbage!
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: Learn about the greenhouse effect
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: Skewering a Balloon