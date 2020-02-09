Coronavirus outbreak: BBB warns of phony face masks, other scams amid heightened concerns

Officials are warning consumers of online scammers claiming to have face masks and other items to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Better Business Bureau says some people are selling low-quality counterfeit masks.

Meanwhile, online retailers might take your money and never send the mask or other products, according to the BBB. Others might just take your credit card information.

"In the worst cases, these sites are actually a way to steal your personal and credit card information, opening you up to identity theft," the organization said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks don't offer much protection for the general public.

There have only been a handful of reported cases in the U.S. and the chance that the general public would be exposed to the virus is very minimal, health officials say.

So in essence, it would be a waste of your time to wear a mask, but there's also no harm in doing it.
