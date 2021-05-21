teen shot

Teen boy critical after being shot in neck, Fayetteville police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen boy critical after being shot in neck, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old Fayetteville man was critically injured after being shot in the neck during a 'physical disturbance' Thursday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Berkshire Road just before 8 p.m.

On arrival, officers found the 18-year-old who had been shot in the neck. He was taken to a local a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a "physical disturbance" involving multiple people had taken place outside of the home resulting in shots fired.

According to police, the shooting suspect fled before police arrived.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleteen shotshootingfayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
16-year-old dies after Fayetteville shooting, police say
16-year-old critically injured in Fayetteville shooting, police say
Mom of 17-year-old killed in Zebulon says she wants justice
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News