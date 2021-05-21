Teen boy critical after being shot in neck, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old Fayetteville man was critically injured after being shot in the neck during a 'physical disturbance' Thursday evening, police said.Officers were called to the 1200 block of Berkshire Road just before 8 p.m.On arrival, officers found the 18-year-old who had been shot in the neck. He was taken to a local a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.A preliminary investigation revealed that a "physical disturbance" involving multiple people had taken place outside of the home resulting in shots fired.According to police, the shooting suspect fled before police arrived.Police have not released the name of the shooting victim or suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.