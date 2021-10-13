officer injured

Fayetteville officer struck, dragged down road while investigating hit-and-run; driver caught

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville officer struck, dragged down road by hit-and-run suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after an officer was struck while investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Beuer Drive.

Authorities said an officer was investigating a hit-and-run where a driver collided with a residence on Beuer Drive. While investigating, the suspect vehicle returned.

After the officer confronted the driver, they were struck and dragged down the road.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers found the suspect vehicle on Cliffdale Road and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect driver was pursued and apprehended in downtown Fayetteville.

The incident is under investigation by Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Mertens at (910) 651-8826 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillencofficer injuredhit and runfayetteville police departmentfayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Rocky Mount police search for driver who struck officer, fled
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
Man arrested in foiled kidnapping attempt attacks cop: police
Bystanders jump in to help police officer under attack
TOP STORIES
Robinson calls images in LGBT book 'borderline child pornography'
UNC students spend 'Wellness Day' checking in on each other
Cumberland Co. DA restores driver's licenses revoked for unpaid fines
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
ICE to end practice of worksite raids
Family remembers pastor killed outside Siler City restaurant
Show More
Woman killed in shooting in Fayetteville was 911 dispatcher
Durham's new police chief: 'I am optimistic. I am a realist, as well.'
Residents of Raleigh's Cameron Park move forward with name change
New tattoo business helps breast cancer survivors feel whole again
All eyes on Duke's Coach K ahead of final season as head coach
More TOP STORIES News