Fayetteville officer struck, dragged down road while investigating hit-and-run; driver caught

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after an officer was struck while investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening.Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Beuer Drive.Authorities said an officer was investigating a hit-and-run where a driver collided with a residence on Beuer Drive. While investigating, the suspect vehicle returned.After the officer confronted the driver, they were struck and dragged down the road.The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Responding officers found the suspect vehicle on Cliffdale Road and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect driver was pursued and apprehended in downtown Fayetteville.The incident is under investigation by Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Mertens at (910) 651-8826 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.