Durham police investigating after hit-and-run leaves bicyclist in critical condition

Durham police are investigating after an overnight hit-and-run on West Club Blvd. near Duke Street left a female bicyclist in critical condition.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after an overnight hit-and-run left a female bicyclist in critical condition.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday when a car traveling west in the 800 block of West Club Blvd. near Duke Street struck a bicyclist.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police also say the suspected vehicle should have left front damage and possible damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call Investigator Cox with the Traffic Unit at 919-560-4935, extension 29409 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
