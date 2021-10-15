Big Weather's Big Recipe: Low-cost Steak Sandwich

My father-in-law made this for us a while back. It was so good, my son learned to cook it, then taught me.
It's really easy! Plus, we used a cheaper cut of meat to make it, so you don't have to charge it to the Underhills... (That's a Fletch reference for those under 45. Great movie, check it out!). As a matter of fact, I made four sandwiches for about 14 bucks! Now let's get to it.
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds of skirt steak (I couldn't find any, so I bought Flat Iron Steak)
Coarse Kosher Salt
Hoagie Buns
Havarti Cheese
Spreadable Butter
Olive Oil
Aluminum Foil
Preparation
1. Rinse steak in sink, dry off, and cover both sides generously in salt.
2. Wrap in saran wrap and put it back in fridge and let it sit for 30 minutes.
3. Rinse salt off, completely dry out, and let steak sit at room temp for about 15 minutes.
4. Heat cast iron skillet until it's screaming hot. I do this on my grill because this recipe produces a lot of smoke.
5. Lightly coat steak in oil and add to skillet.
6. Cook for 1 minute on each side then alternate sides until internal temp reaches 135.
7. Remove from heat and place steak on a plate and tent with Aluminum Foil
8. While steak is resting, turn broiler on high in oven, and split and butter the rolls.
9. Place a piece of cheese on both sides of rolls.
10. Thinly slice the steak against the grain. If slicing against the grain is new, one of my cooking heroes, Alton Brown, shows how to slice it at about 2:45 on the video here.
11. Place the steak on the cheese on one half of the bun. Pour the Au Jus on the plate over the buns.
12. Place it under the broiler for about 5 minutes, keeping an eye on it so it doesn't burn.
13. Remove from oven, put the top and bottom halves together and slice in half.
14. Enjoy!
That's it. And the salt does NOT add anything to the taste. But it sure does help to tenderize it. I served with some grilled asparagus since the grill was fired up. You can find that recipe here. You could also sauté some mushrooms and/or onions. That would be great on the sandwich too. #JustSayin Good luck and happy eating!
Sponsored Content
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Low-cost Steak Sandwich
Related topics:
food & drinkncbig recipesfoodrecipesteak
food & drinkncbig recipesfoodrecipesteak
Sponsored Content