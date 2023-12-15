Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli Cheddar Soup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is soup season!

With the cooler weather moving in, don't waste a single day of soup. Today we're making one of my wife's favorites, Broccoli Cheese. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

5 T Unsalted Butter

1 small Vidalia Onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 Cup Flour

2 Cups of Vegetable Stock

2 Cups of Half-and-half

3 Cups of Broccoli Florets

2 carrots, peeled and sliced thin (I used 2 handfuls of matchsticks)

1 t Salt

1/2 t ground black pepper

1/2 t of smoked paprika

Dried Parsley

8 oz Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated

Preparation

1. In a small pan, melt 1 T of butter. Add ion and cook over medium heat for 3 minutes.

2. Add garlic, and cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly, then remove from heat.

3. In a soup pot, melt 4 T of butter.

4. Add flour and stir over medium heat for 3 minutes, whisking constantly.

5. Slowly add vegetable stock while whisking.

6. Add the half-and-half while whisking.

7. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes over low heat. Stir occasionally.

8. Add broccoli, carrots, onion mixture, salt, pepper, and paprika. Stir to combine.

9. Allow to simmer for 20 minutes stirring occasionally.

10. Add Cheese and mix thoroughly. Allow to simmer over low heat for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

11. Serve in a bowl with grated cheese on top and dried parsley.

That's it. This takes about an hour, but the payoff is fantastic! If you'd like some other soup recipes, click on one of these Big Soups from Big Recipes: Crockpot Potato Soup, Italian Wedding Soup, Faggioli Soup, Roasted Tomato Soup, Maggies Matzo Ball Soup, and Navy Bean Soup.

I guess I like soup!... Enjoy soup season!