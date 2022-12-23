Big Weather's Big Recipe: Christmas Eve Lil Smokies

Big Weather is putting a spin on his family's most popular holiday appetizer. Check out this recipe for Lil Smokies.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I've worked more Christmas Eve's than I've been off in my lifetime, and a tradition in our house is me going home on my break and enjoying appetizers with my family.

Some are staples and some are new ones each year. One of our 'must haves' around the holidays is Bacon Wrapped Tater Tots. It's usually served on New Year's Eve. So I thought I'd change it up for Christmas Eve this year, but still keep it super easy.

Let's make some Bacon Wrapped Lil Smokies!

Ingredients

1 pack of center-cut bacon

1 package of Lil Smokies

BBQ Rub of your choice, I LOVE me some Bone Suckin Sauce

Brown Sugar

BBQ Sauce of your choice

Toothpicks

Preparation

1. Cut Bacon strips in half

2. Wrap one piece of bacon around one lil smokie

3. Secure with a toothpick through the middle

4. Once all the lil smokies and/or bacon is gone, sprinkle with BBQ rub. Season with your heart!

5. Sprinkle brown sugar on each of the lil smokies

6. Bake in oven for 325 for 30 minutes

7. Brush with favorite BBQ sauce

8. Return to oven for 5 minutes to heat the BBQ glaze

9. Take out of oven and let sit 5 minutes

10. Enjoy!

It turned out pretty yummy. If I'd skipped the sauce it would've been just as good. Also, if you'd like some heat, you could sprinkle with a little cayenne pepper or some hot BBQ sauce. BTW, in the video I mentioned a couple of other holiday recipes like my wife's Grandma's Chex Mix and Latkes. You can click on those names to go to those. Thanks and have a Happy Holiday!