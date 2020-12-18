Big Weather's big recipe: Lots O' Latkes

She'd recently moved to Iowa, from Detroit, and was a heck of an actress. We were paired together in a one-act play and quickly became friends. Dana's family was Jewish and they taught me a lot, not just about being Jews, but about life. So in honor of Dana, and of Hanukkah (which ends this evening at sundown) I thought we'd post a traditional Hanukkah recipe, Latkes. I love 'em! A little sour cream and apple sauce on the side and they are awesome!
Ingredients
2 large Russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed
1 large onion (8 ounces), peeled
2 large eggs
1/2 cup matzo flour
2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt (or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt), plus some for sprinkling
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Oil, for frying (I used Avocado)
Preparation
1. In a large bowl, mix flour, salt, baking powder and pepper,
2. In a second bowl, scramble the eggs.
3. Grate the onion first, then the potatoes.
4. Put a 1/4 inch of oil in a heavy-bottomed pan and heat over medium-high heat.
5. Add Onion, potatoes, and eggs to the flour mixture and mix until the flour is absorbed.
6. Once the oil is hot (a drop of batter placed in the pan should sizzle), use a heaping tablespoon to scoop out mixture. Press together and flatten in your hands. Carefully drop the batter into the hot pan
7. When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, flip carefully. Cook until the second side is deeply browned.
8. I transferred the latkes to a rack on a pan and sprinkled with a little more salt.
9. I then put the rack in the oven on it's lowest setting to keep them warm as I cooked more of the Latke mix.
10. When done, serve with sour cream and/or applesauce. I like both!
Two things: Barbara Gibbs just pointed out I've been pronouncing it all wrong, it's Lot-Kuhs, not Lat-Keys. Lesson learned. Two, in the video I flipped the first one and splattered hot oil all over. The was no Bueno. BE CAREFUL turning the patties over. I ended up using a fork to carefully flip the rest of them and I didn't splash any more. If you have a different way to make or fry, please let me know. I'm self-taught on these. Also, be careful flipping them. You don't want to splash the hot oil all over the place! Finally, whatever happened to my buddy, Dana? Well, she started a show on ESPN called Cold Pizza. She now works here. I hope we can get her to move over to ABC News one day! Have a great weekend!
