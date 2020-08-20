raleigh news

Biker dies after being attacked on Walnut Creek trail in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was attacked along a Raleigh greenway on Thursday afternoon.

The assault happened just after 12 p.m. on the Walnut Creek Trail near S. Saunders Street, according to a news release from Raleigh Police Department. Officers said they found a man on the greenway with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers are now asking for help identifying the victim. He is described as being between 45 and 65 years old and was riding a Kona trail bike.

Raleigh police did not release any information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the man or the person responsible for the attack is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighassaultman killedraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH NEWS
4 arrested in death of Raleigh 17-year-old
Raleigh chef, Lenovo come together to help kids during pandemic
New 'adverse market fee' could impact homeowners trying to refinance
911 call released in case of girl found dead at Bojangles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife of man killed by CCSO deputy says she asked VA for help
NC Democrats excited for last night of DNC
LATEST: NC State identifies 2 additional COVID-19 clusters
'Buyer protected' used car scam rampant online
Hackers disrupt NC school districts during online classes
Shift to new data system causes COVID-19 data confusion
2 tropical depressions expected to become named storms soon
Show More
Double amputee rowing through life despite COVID-19 pandemic
NC State to move classes online due to COVID-19
Durham County leadership is 'dysfunctional,' investigator finds
PPP loans helped save local jobs but aren't enduring
NCDHHS expands mental health tool for teachers, staff and families
More TOP STORIES News