Proposed bill aims to improve rideshare safety in NC after murder of University of South Carolina student

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new bill aims to improve ridesharing safety in North Carolina.
House Majority Leader John Bell (R-10th District) released details about the bill at 9:30 a.m. at the N.C. General Assembly building.
Bell was joined by a group of bipartisan NC House members, NCSU student Natalie Truby, Scott Maitland--owner of Top of the Hill Restaurant and Brewery in Chapel Hill--and NCSU police chief Jack Moorman.
The bill comes in the wake of the abduction and murder of University of South Carolina Student Samantha Josephson. She was abducted by a man impersonating an Uber driver.
The bill calls for several new safety measures when it comes to ridesharing. One of those safety features includes requiring a rideshare vehicle to display a clear and visible light to show a rider that the car is an actual rideshare vehicle.
That light sign must be returned to the company within 10 days of the driver ending their employment.
Scott Maitland said the bill won't completely fix the issue, but he is still excited to see it put forth.
"This law isn't necessarily going to fix everything," Maitland said. "What I'm most excited about is it raising awareness."
In the press conference, Bell also suggested that the bill isn't a fix-all. He said that passengers must be vigilant when they call an Uber, or any rideshare service, and make sure the driver matches their picture, or at least confirms their name.
The bill is set to be reviewed further next week.
