Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway

The family of a man kidnapped in Durham hopes a billboard will create new leads in his disappearance.The billboard of Charleston Goodman's picture overlooks the southbound lanes on the Durham Freeway.The Goodman family said it serves as a reminder that the 27-year-old is still missing.On January 28, just after 6 p.m., Goodman's mother Tammie and several witnesses saw four men kidnap the young father off East Woodcroft Parkway.Police said people should look for a Silver Early 2000 model Honda Odyssey with damage to the passenger sliding door.The family believes Charleston is still alive.With the warmer temperatures, they are concerned for the young man's health.On Wednesday, Durham Police said there are no new developments in the investigation.Since his kidnapping, the Goodman family have held vigils and posted signs about Charleston's case at businesses in Durham.If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. Crimestoppers is offering cash for any tip that leads to an arrest.