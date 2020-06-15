Community & Events

People of all races gather to support Black farmers in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People of all races gathered in Durham on Sunday to support Black farmers in the Triangle at the Black Farmers' Market.

The Black Farmers' Market is a bi-monthly event that takes place on Sunday afternoon along Chapel Hill Street.

Lines wrapped around the block to support the 15 vendors at the event. Officials worked to keep participants safe by implementing capacity for the event and encouraging people to use face masks.

The founders of the gather say its a needed gathering as it brings people from all backgrounds to one place to support a dying vocation and show community support.

"Black farmers have been decreasing at an alarming rate, have been losing a lot of land. Outside of the fact that they're losing their land, there's importance in owning local produce and fruit that I think is essential," said Moses Ochola with the Black Farmers' Market Association.

Organizers hope to expand this event to other cities within the Triangle.
