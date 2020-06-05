Community & Events

Names of fallen African-Americans written along American Tobacco Trail

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The artist goes unknown, but drawn in the asphalt is "Black Lives Matter" as well as the names of African Americans that were killed unjustly or murdered by law enforcement, leaving a trail of tragedy along the American Tobacco Trail, which crosses Durham, Chatham and Wake counties.

"That was the basis of the civil rights movement and some of the privileges we enjoy today," Ernest Thompson said.

During the 50s and 60s, Thompson told ABC11 he participated in Civil Rights movements.

"We've come a long way but it's that little undercurrent of racism in this country," Thompson said.

While the art is admirable, Thompson and many others in this country are wondering, 'What will come next?'

RELATED: Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope

"I really don't have an answer... I really don't. I thought we had come a long ways," Thompson said. "I thought race relations were a little better than what it is, so I'm a little disappointed."

Despite the gloominess of the situation, Thompson still has hope.

"It looks like you had a lot of younger people joining, a lot of young whites... So maybe there's a bit of change."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham countychatham countywake countyblack lives matterchatham county newsgeorge floydafrican americanswake county newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh City Council listens to demands for accountability
LATEST: Cooper discusses possible Phase 2.5 to allow more businesses to open
Hoke Co. prepares to host 2nd memorial service for George Floyd
Managers finding out employees actually work well from home
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
As more COVID-19 testing sites pop up, access is disproportionate
After 43 days, she danced out of Nash UNC Health Care
Show More
NC Gov. establishes COVID-19 task force to address underserved communities
Study on safety of malaria drugs for coronavirus retracted
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Father, toddler wounded in Robeson County drive-by shooting
Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope
More TOP STORIES News