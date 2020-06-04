Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh just looks and feels different."It kind of looks like the beach before a hurricane. I've never seen it like this," said Jason Cooper, an artist.But Jeff Seizer, the owner and executive chef of Royale, didn't just see wooden boards."If you look around it's like blank canvas, right? Let's do something fun," Seizer said.So, they got to work. Chalking, painting and adding a new color and vibrancy to the Capital city."This is a response from someone's heart. I just don't think we get to see America's heart ever. This feels so soft and vulnerable because it's rare. So, I want that to continue," said Godric G, who lives in Raleigh.Seizer doesn't want to stop with just a few boards though. Raleigh Mural Project is asking for donations to buy supplies so more local artists can get to work on other businesses."In times like this where everything is conflict and difficult, I think holding onto the positive and hope - it's really necessary," said Angela Salamanca, of Centro.They are finding beauty in the struggle and standing together for a brighter, more colorful future.If you would like to donate so they can buy more art supplies or find out more about the project,