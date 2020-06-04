Society

Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh just looks and feels different.

"It kind of looks like the beach before a hurricane. I've never seen it like this," said Jason Cooper, an artist.

But Jeff Seizer, the owner and executive chef of Royale, didn't just see wooden boards.

"If you look around it's like blank canvas, right? Let's do something fun," Seizer said.

So, they got to work. Chalking, painting and adding a new color and vibrancy to the Capital city.

"This is a response from someone's heart. I just don't think we get to see America's heart ever. This feels so soft and vulnerable because it's rare. So, I want that to continue," said Godric G, who lives in Raleigh.

Seizer doesn't want to stop with just a few boards though. Raleigh Mural Project is asking for donations to buy supplies so more local artists can get to work on other businesses.

"In times like this where everything is conflict and difficult, I think holding onto the positive and hope - it's really necessary," said Angela Salamanca, of Centro.

They are finding beauty in the struggle and standing together for a brighter, more colorful future.

If you would like to donate so they can buy more art supplies or find out more about the project, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighartprotestsmall businessvandalismlootingmural artsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports highest daily increase in cases & tests
Raleigh curfew delayed to 10 p.m.
Prosecutors describe racist slur as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Man dies after Durham shooting, DPD says
Drivers won't have to pass road test under bill passed by House
What white people can do to help fix racial injustice
Show More
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
The 411: AMC Theatres may not reopen
Viral photo: Raleigh officers help student with 3 a.m. tire change
1.87M workers seek jobless aid in 9th straight weekly decline
Drew Brees says he doesn't agree with 'disrespecting the flag'
More TOP STORIES News