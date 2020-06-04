Society

Start of Raleigh curfew delayed to 10 p.m. for Thursday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A day after all four Minneapolis Police Department officers were charged in the murder of George Floyd, city officials and law enforcement officers pledged to listen to the community to find out how they can better serve their citizens.

12:30 p.m.
In a letter, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the city's curfew would begin at 10 p.m. Thursday night, two hours later than the past three nights.

Baldwin wrote she hoped the delayed curfew would allow restaurants and small businesses more time to serve customers, as well as allowing the community to continue engaging in peaceful protests.

On Wednesday, Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown met with protesters around 9 p.m., asking them to disperse. The protesters asked her to allow them to stay until 10 p.m. After a discussion, she allowed them to march until 9:45 p.m., adding that she wanted them to respect the curfew Thursday.

The curfew will end at 5 a.m. Friday.

WEDNESDAY

For the third night in a row, peaceful demonstrations took place across central North Carolina.

Marchers took to the streets in Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham.

The protests across the country came after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after an arrest. Floyd later died.

Raleigh curfew: What does it mean and who is exempt?

Here were some of the major moments:

Around 10 p.m., the Durham Freeway was shut down by peaceful demonstrators at the S. Mangum St. The road was reopened as short time later

Just before that, tensions briefly rose in Durham as a driver disrupted demonstrators who were lying face down on East Main Street in silence for 9 minutes in memory of George Floyd.

TIMELINE: Protests in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill on Wednesday



After a somewhat heated debate between protesters, Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown made the temporary exception to allow protesters to march in downtown Raleigh until 9:45 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos



Deck-Brown, in a conversation with ABC11's Josh Chapin and demonstrators, said she let the protests continue for Wednesday night only as an "act of good will."

WATCH: RPD Chief Deck-Brown explains why she allowed protests to continue past curfew
EMBED More News Videos

Deck-Brown said she hopes that protesters will respect the curfew on Thursday after their conversation.



Marchers asked Deck-Brown to march with them in plain clothes, carrying a sign, and for a citizen accountability board for the Raleigh Police Department.



Durham protesters sang "We Are Soldiers in the Army"
EMBED More News Videos





During a protest in Raeford, friends of George Floyd's family asked others to pray for them as they marched from the Hoke County Courthouse to the Sheriff's Department.



Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins marched with demonstrators and answered their questions about police accountability.

"We've been wanting to be a part of the protests," Hawkins said. "We've been wanting to speak out against the actions. We've been wanting to say we hold each other accountable. Now we have the opportunity to express that."

Fayetteville police officers knelt in solidarity with demonstrators on Murchison Road during Monday's protest.

The story behind Fayetteville officers and protesters kneeling in solidarity during demonstrations

Demonstrators in Chapel Hill started marching around 2 p.m. at Franklin Street near McCorkle Place.



EMBED More News Videos

Protesters march in Chapel Hill, say they want the police department defunded. DeJuan Hoggard reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighdurhamchapel hillncblack lives matterprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports highest daily increase in cases
Prosecutors describe racist slur as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope
Man dies after Durham shooting, DPD says
Drivers won't have to pass road test under bill passed by House
Show More
What white people can do to help fix racial injustice
The 411: AMC Theatres may not reopen
Viral photo: Raleigh officers help student with 3 a.m. tire change
1.87M workers seek jobless aid in 9th straight weekly decline
Drew Brees says he doesn't agree with 'disrespecting the flag'
More TOP STORIES News