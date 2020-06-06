Fayetteville Police make numerous arrests related to violent protests, including break-in at Cross Creek Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made several arrests for crimes surrounding protests from the past week.

"The Fayetteville Police Department encourages peaceful demonstrations that abide by all federal and state statutes," Police said in a news release. "We also continue to investigate and charge for crimes committed surrounding the protests. We have identified other individuals, and more charges will be forthcoming. We will also continue to work with our State and Federal partners to demonstrate that criminal behavior will not be tolerated."

Two people were arrested as a result of the break-in at 300 Cross Creek Mall (JC Penney). Dmaggio Lawler, 22, of Fayetteville and Darrius Walker, 24 of Fayetteville were both charged with breaking and entering and given $10,000 unsecured bonds.

Two others were arrested in downtown Fayetteville for failure to disperse. Frank Watson Thompson II, 38, of Fayetteville, and Jefferson Tremaine James, 40, of Fayetteville, both received $500 unsecured bonds.

Khiry Jamar Faulkner, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested and released with a state citation for failure to disperse.

One person, 24-year-old James Seagraves, of Fayetteville, was arrested for defacing public property, and trespassing in connection with spray painting the Market House on Hay Street. He was given a $5,000 secured bond

Most protesters have moved out of the downtown Fayetteville area leaving many businesses ruined. Fayetteville police and firefighters are on scene.



Kela Wilson, 21, of Fayetteville was accused of breaking into the ABC Store at 150-116 Francam Drive. Wilson was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after B/E, possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy. He was also charged with breaking into the ABC Store at 2820 Ramsey Street on the same day and faced the same charges for that incident. He was jailed on a $13,000 unsecured bond

Kendrick Donte Morgan. 24. of Fayetteville, is charged with attempted breaking and entering of a business, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and curfew violation in connection with an incident at Chrome Motor Sports at 3060 Owen Drive.

He received a $15,000 unsecured bond

Earlier Friday, police charged a man in connection to a fire set inside the Market House during a protest Saturday night.
