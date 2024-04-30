Carolina Hurricanes look to advance to second round of the NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes get a second chance to close out the New York Islanders on Tuesday after losing in double overtime as they went for a sweep.

Doing a better job on faceoffs could help.

The Hurricanes won just 35% of their faceoffs in the past two games, by far the lowest percentage of any playoff team in road games so far. The Islanders won 48 of 71 faceoffs in Game 4 to extend the series.

"For me personally, sometimes it's almost like you try too hard," the Canes' Sebastian Aho said Monday. "It's you've got to get in there in the circle and just be confident about it. Obviously, all the centers have done it enough times to know that sometimes it goes like that. But obviously we've got to be better in that department."

The Islanders will be without forward Matt Martin for the second straight game due to an unspecified injury.

Carolina is 19-6-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-23-7 overall. The Hurricanes are 20-11-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

New York has a 14-10-6 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 39-27-16 record overall. The Islanders have gone 11-10-7 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS

Seth Jarvis has scored 33 goals with 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 34 goals and 35 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this story