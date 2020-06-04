Community & Events

Hoke County prepares to host second memorial service honoring George Floyd

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials in Hoke County are preparing for the second of several services to honor the life of George Floyd. It will be the second of several services to honor his life at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin is at the helm of it all.


"His sister really misses him. The family misses him, but she really is missing him," said Sheriff Hubert Peterkin. "Even in regular conversation, it's very emotional for her to talk."

He told ABC11 law enforcement from neighboring and federal agencies will assist. Floyd's body will lie in the foyer as mourners pay their final respect on Saturday.


"We are asking everyone to wear masks. We're wanting them to refrain from the hugging and up-close contact that we do in this environment," said Peterkin. "We've got business who say they will shut down that day so they don't get caught in the way. They've offered their property for parking because we're limited here."
According to Peterkin, the parking lot holds 400 cars. There will be busses available to shuttle mourners to and from their cars.

"If you can get in the vehicle with someone, that's one less vehicle we've got to worry about," said Peterkin. "Carpooling would help us out a lot."
