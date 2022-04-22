Black Restaurant Week celebrates two years in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black Restaurant Week will take place from Friday through May 1 in North Carolina.
The event, which began in 2016, celebrates African American, Caribbean and African cuisines.
It will feature more than 80 Black-owned restaurants ranging from North Carolina and South Carolina to New York.
A number of businesses, like Bon Fritay food truck, the first Haitian food truck in the Triangle, are taking part.
The event's motto, "More Than Just a Week," encourages people to support the businesses participating year-round.
