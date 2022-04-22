Black Restaurant Week celebrates two years in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black Restaurant Week will take place from Friday through May 1 in North Carolina.The event, which began in 2016, celebrates African American, Caribbean and African cuisines.It will feature more than 80 Black-owned restaurants ranging from North Carolina and South Carolina to New York.A number of businesses, like Bon Fritay food truck, the first Haitian food truck in the Triangle, are taking part.The event's motto, "More Than Just a Week," encourages people to support the businesses participating year-round.