Black Restaurant Week celebrates two years in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black Restaurant Week will take place from Friday through May 1 in North Carolina.

The event, which began in 2016, celebrates African American, Caribbean and African cuisines.

It will feature more than 80 Black-owned restaurants ranging from North Carolina and South Carolina to New York.

A number of businesses, like Bon Fritay food truck, the first Haitian food truck in the Triangle, are taking part.

The event's motto, "More Than Just a Week," encourages people to support the businesses participating year-round.
