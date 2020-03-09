Final 'Black Widow' trailer released: Check out the new look at 24th Marvel Cinematic Universe film

A new look at the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped early Monday. In it, star Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff says she has made "mistakes and a lot of enemies."
"At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are," she continues. "I made my choice. I'm done running."
"Black Widow," which marks the start of the MCU's Phase Four, takes place between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." The Cate Shortland-directed spy thriller also stars David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O.T. Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.
Marvel announced the film last summer during San Diego Comic-Con. Johansson later let a few details slip about her character's journey in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "[Natasha] really is in a dark place where she's got no one to call and nowhere to go. She's really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don't know what to do next - that's the moment that she's in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself."
The film, according to Marvel, shows Romanoff as she "confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises." The studio says Romanoff is "pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down" and "must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."
"Black Widow" hits theaters in the United States on May 1, 2020.
