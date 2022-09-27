Bluegrass festival in Raleigh moves weekend events inside ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in NC

Despite Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to impact North Carolina with heavy rain starting Friday, it won't stop the sound of bluegrass in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Hurricane Ian strengthening and forecasts becoming more confident that it will hit North Carolina, the Bluegrass festival scheduled for Raleigh this week is making some changes.

According to organizers, IBMA Bluegrass Live! will move all music and activities planned for Friday and Saturday inside.

The performances, which were supposed to take place at five different stages on Fayetteville street will now happen at the Raleigh Convention Center. The 115 vendors scheduled to set up and participate in the event will all set up inside the convention center as well.

Performances scheduled to happen at Red Hat Amphitheater will instead take place at Raleigh memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Reserved seating for the original venue will be honored.

"We are fortunate to have the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in the heart of downtown. Having three City-owned and managed venues like the convention center, Red Hat Amphitheater, and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts provide incredible event and logistical expertise in a situation like this. The collaborative spirit of Raleigh is on display via the local organizing committee of the Raleigh Convention Center, PineCone and visitRaleigh," Kerry Painter said.

For the latest updates to the bluegrass festival, check its website here.